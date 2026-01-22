Gold Subdued As Dollar Holds Gains After Trump's Greenland Retreat

(RTTNews) - Gold prices were subdued on Thursday as the U.S. dollar held on to its overnight gains against major peers amid eased EU-U.S. tensions over Greenland.

Spot gold dipped 0.3 percent to $4,817.96 an ounce while U.S. gold futures were down 0.4 percent at $4,819.89.

The dollar stabilized following recent losses after U.S. President Donald Trump dropped plans to impose tariffs on several European countries over Greenland, adding a "framework" for a potential agreement with respect to the entire Arctic Region has been reached after talks with Nato.

Trump didn't detail the parameters of the so-called "framework" but media reports said the framework involves mineral rights and the Golden Dome, Trump's most ambitious missile-defense plan yet.

Greenland holds large quantities of rare earth elements, many of which are crucial for technologies including mobile phones and electric vehicles.

Nato's secretary general said he had not discussed the key issue of Danish sovereignty over Greenland in his meeting with Trump.

Also, Denmark ruled out negotiations over ceding the semi-autonomous island to the U.S. Meanwhile, President Trump appeared on course for a setback at America's top court over his unprecedented move to fire Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook.

During about two hours of arguments on Wednesday, justices from the left and right voiced concerns about process and implications for central bank independence and the wider economy.

In another development, Trump indicated he is close to selecting a new Federal Reserve chair. "I'd say we're down to three, but we're down to two. And I probably can tell you, we're down to maybe one, in my mind," he told CNBC in Davos.

In economic news, trading later in the day may be impacted by reaction to typically closely watched readings on consumer price inflation, although the data for October and November may be seen as old news.

