Gold stream probably 'most attractive' funding option for Turquoise Hill -Wheaton CEO

Nov 10 (Reuters) - A gold stream is "probably the most attractive" option for Canadian miner Turquoise Hill Resources TRQ.TO as it seeks funding for a copper and gold project in Mongolia, the head of mine financing company Wheaton Precious Metals WPM.TO said on Tuesday.

Turquoise Hill last week began arbitration proceedings against its biggest shareholder Rio Tinto RIO.L to seek "clarity" on financing for Oyu Tolgoi, one of Rio's biggest growth projects.

Streaming is a type of alternative finance that generally involves an upfront payment by the streamer to a miner, which repays the loan by supplying metal at a later date.

