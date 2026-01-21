This Gold Stock Doubled in 2025 - Why It's Still a Buy for 2026

Gold prices climbed almost 66% last year, sending Agnico Eagle Mines Limited’s AEM shares up 116.8%. The question now is: Can the gold mining company repeat its stellar performance this year, offering investors another chance to gain if they missed out earlier? Let’s see –

Gold Prices on the Rise: How AEM Stands to Gain

Gold prices have continued their upward climb this year as mounting geopolitical tensions strengthened demand for the precious metal as a safe haven. Investors’ sentiment was shaken by renewed tariff threats from President Trump against NATO allies over control of Greenland, prompting a sell-off in riskier assets and a shift toward gold.

Currently, a weaker dollar is also supporting the precious metal’s rally. A softer dollar reduces the cost of gold for holders of other currencies, creating buying pressure and pushing prices higher. Additionally, the possibility of interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve this year is acting as a tailwind for the precious metal, as lower rates reduce the cost of holding non-yielding bullion. Markets are currently pricing in at least two 25-basis-point rate cuts by mid-2026.

Gold prices recently climbed above the coveted $4,700 an ounce milestone and are trading at record highs, even exceeding $4,800/oz in recent sessions. This rise in gold prices is beneficial for Agnico Eagle Mines as it improves profit margins and cash flows, strengthens the balance sheet, accelerates earnings growth, and boosts the share price.

Why AEM Stock Is a Buy, Hands Down

Rising gold prices, fueled by geopolitical risks, a weaker greenback and expected rate cuts, are set to boost Agnico Eagle Mines’ bottom line. The company is well-positioned for growth through optimizing current mines and exploring new assets. Its key Canadian Malartic region could achieve annual production of 1 million ounces, aided by Odyssey shafts and nearby satellite deposits, supporting long-term growth targets.

AEM’s new projects, including Upper Beaver, the Hope Bay property in Nunavut and the San Nicolas joint venture with Teck Resources Limited TECK, offer substantial gold reserves and additional growth opportunities.

Therefore, unquestionably, Agnico Eagle Mines is a strong buy for investors. Another reason is its steady dividend payments, indicating a solid business model. Over the past 5-year period, AEM has increased its dividend 5 times, and its payout has advanced 2.6%. Check Agnico Eagle Mines’ dividend history here.

Agnico Eagle Mines currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and the company’s $7.93 Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings per share (EPS) is up 68% year over year. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks Rank #1 stocks here.





Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Zacks' Research Chief Picks Stock Most Likely to "At Least Double"

Our experts have revealed their Top 5 recommendations with money-doubling potential – and Director of Research Sheraz Mian believes one is superior to the others. Of course, all our picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier recommendations like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Teck Resources Ltd (TECK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.