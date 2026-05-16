This Gold Stock Is Up 140%. One Investor Has Made It a 15% Portfolio Holding

Key Points

Vazirani Asset Management initiated a new position in Allied Gold Corporation, buying 148,400 shares in the first quarter; the estimated transaction value was $4.48 million based on quarterly average prices.

The post-trade position value was $6.40 million.

The new position accounts for 15% of Vazirani Asset Management LLC’s 13F assets.

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On May 15, 2026, Vazirani Asset Management disclosed a new position in Allied Gold Corporation (NYSE:AAUC), acquiring 148,400 shares in a trade estimated at $4.48 million based on quarterly average pricing.

What happened

According to a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing dated May 15, 2026, Vazirani Asset Management reported acquiring 148,400 shares of Allied Gold Corporation (NYSE:AAUC). The estimated value of the trade is $4.48 million, based on the average closing price from January 1 to March 31, 2026. Post-trade, the position is valued at $6.40 million, reflecting the establishment of a new stake this quarter.

What else to know

The new Allied Gold position now represents 14.75% of Vazirani Asset Management LLC’s 13F reportable assets under management.

Top holdings after the filing: NYSE:AL: $6.49 million (15.0% of AUM) NYSE: AAUC: $6.40 million (14.8% of AUM) NASDAQ:WBD: $3.43 million (7.9% of AUM) NASDAQ:SKYT: $3.43 million (7.9% of AUM) NYSE:GTLS: $3.10 million (7.1% of AUM)

As of May 14, 2026, shares of Allied Gold Corporation were priced at $29.33, up more than 140% over the past year and significantly outperforming the S&P 500, which is instead up about 25%.

Company overview

Metric Value Market capitalization $3.5 billion Revenue (TTM) $1.3 billion Net income (TTM) ($51.8 million) Price (as of market close May 14, 2026) $29.33

Company snapshot

Allied Gold explores for and produces gold and silver ores, with core operations in the Sadiola gold project (Mali), Bonikro and Hiré mines (Côte d'Ivoire), Agbaou mine (Côte d'Ivoire), and the Kurmuk gold project (Ethiopia).

The firm generates revenue primarily through the extraction and sale of gold, leveraging open-pit mining and mineral processing facilities across multiple African jurisdictions.

It operates multiple producing mines and holds advanced-stage projects in Mali, Côte d'Ivoire, and Ethiopia.

Allied Gold Corporation is a Toronto-based gold producer with a diversified portfolio of mining assets across West and East Africa. Allied Gold Corporation holds mining assets across multiple African countries, including Mali, Côte d'Ivoire, and Ethiopia.

What this transaction means for investors

This purchase ultimately looks like a bet that the gold rally still has room to run, especially for producers that are finally translating higher bullion prices into stronger production and cash flow. Vazirani’s decision to make Allied Gold nearly 15% of its disclosed portfolio suggests the fund sees more upside in the company’s operating momentum and asset base, even after the stock’s massive run.



That conviction comes as Allied is scaling quickly. First-quarter gold production climbed 14% year over year to 96,016 ounces, while revenue rose to $394.1 million from $346.4 million a year earlier. The company also generated $57.3 million in operating cash flow and ended the quarter with $424.2 million in cash. Meanwhile, Allied’s Kurmuk project in Ethiopia remains on track for first gold production in mid-2026 and is expected to produce roughly 290,000 ounces annually during its first four years at sub-$950 all-in sustaining costs.



The risks are there, of course. Allied operates in Mali, Côte d’Ivoire, and Ethiopia, where political and operational instability can quickly change the story. But long-term investors may view the company’s 11.2 million ounces of reserves and expanding production profile as a smart play on elevated gold prices and growing global demand for safe-haven assets.

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Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Chart Industries, SkyWater Technology, and Warner Bros. Discovery. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.