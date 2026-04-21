Is Gold Still a Safe-Haven Investment in 2026?

Key Points

Gold hit an all-time high this year of around $5,600.

However, it's fallen significantly from those levels and is now below even the $5,000 mark.

The precious metal has been popular among retail investors of late, adding significant volatility to the mix.

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Gold has historically been a go-to investment in times of volatility. When investors are worried about uncertainty in the world or high inflation, gold can be seen as a safe asset to load up on and a good store of value. It doesn't generate anything for investors, but it can nonetheless offer some stability.

Lately, retail investors have been using it for speculative purposes, and in doing so, that has led to sharp increases in its value. Gold reached an all-time high earlier this year, rising to around $5,600 per ounce. Today, however, it's down to less than $4,800.

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Given its recent volatility, can you still count on gold as a safe-haven investment in 2026, or are you better off looking elsewhere for safety?

Is gold much more volatile this year than in the past?

The SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEMKT: GLD) exchange-traded fund (ETF) gives investors a convenient way to track the price of gold. Over the past 12 months, it has risen by around 39%, and in five years, it is up more than 160%. While it's down from all-time highs (as is the price of gold), it has made for a fantastic investment of late.

The problem, however, is that it is also much more volatile than it has been in the past. The chart below shows the ETF's 30-day rolling volatility, which indicates how turbulent the investment has been over the past 30 days.

The volatility ramped up significantly in the earlier part of the year, and while it has come down recently, it's still higher than it has typically been over the past decade. While it's a positive sign that volatility is decreasing, it may still be cause for concern if you're looking to invest in it to reduce risk.

Will adding exposure to gold make your portfolio safer or more volatile?

The challenge with gold is that it's hard to gauge what its value should be, as it isn't tied to profitability or revenue like a typical stock. And with there clearly being more interest from retail investors these days, there's an added element of risk and uncertainty to consider as well.

Investing in the SPDR Gold Shares ETF can be a way to diversify your portfolio, but I'm not convinced it'll make it any safer. If your goal is to reduce risk, a better move may be to invest in dividend stocks or low-volatility investments that can offer you much more stability in both the short and long term. While gold has been a safe-haven asset in years' past, it has been trading more like a speculative investment of late, and that trend could continue for the foreseeable future.

Should you buy stock in SPDR Gold Shares right now?

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David Jagielski, CPA has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.