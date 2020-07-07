US Markets
Gold steady near highest since November 2011 on flight to safety

Credit: REUTERS/HEINZ-PETER BADER

July 8 (Reuters) - Gold held firm near a more than eight-year high on Wednesday, as safe-haven demand was bolstered by worries over surging COVID-19 cases and hopes of more stimulus measures to combat the economic blow.

* Spot gold was steady at $1,793.56 per ounce by 0031 GMT after hitting its highest since November 2011.

* U.S. gold futures eased 0.2% to $1,806.30 per ounce.

* The U.S. coronavirus outbreak crossed a grim new milestone of over 3 million confirmed cases on Tuesday as more states reported record numbers of new infections, and Florida faced an impending shortage of intensive care unit hospital beds.

* Lockdown measures were reimposed in Australia's second-biggest city, Melbourne, as officials scramble to contain the coronavirus outbreak.

* Three Fed officials expressed concern that the surge in infections threatens to pinch consumer spending and job gains just as some stimulus programmes are set to expire.

* One Fed policymaker pledged more support ahead from the U.S. central bank.

* Gold tends to benefit from widespread stimulus measures from central banks because it is widely viewed as a hedge against inflation and currency debasement.

* Indicative of sentiment, SPDR Gold Trust , the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, said its holdings rose 0.66% to 1,199.36 tonnes on Tuesday. [GOL/ETF]

* Asian stocks were set for a mixed open, as an increase in new coronavirus cases in some parts of the world cast doubts over the economic recovery. [MKTS/GLOB]

* The dollar index rose 0.1% against a basket of major currencies. [USD/]

* Palladium fell 0.1% to $1,914.06 per ounce, platinum dropped 0.5% to $831.17 and silver lost 0.2% to $18.26.

