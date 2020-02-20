US Markets

Gold steady near 7-yr peak as persistent virus fears dampen China stimulus

Gold prices held steady at a near seven-year high on Friday as nervous investors opted for safe haven assets amid fears about the economic damage from China's coronavirus epidemic that eclipsed Beijing's stimulus efforts.

    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold <XAU=> was little changed at $1,619.33 per ounce
by 0108 GMT. In the previous session, bullion prices had hit a
seven-year high at $1,623.45. 
    * U.S. gold futures <GCv1> were up 0.1% to $1,622.60.
    * Daegu, a city of 2.5 million people in South Korea, has
become the latest victim of the virus outside China. The country
now has 104 confirmed cases of the flu-like virus and reported
its first death. [nL4N2AK0W3]
    * The epidemic, which has disrupted China's economic growth
and further spread to other countries, could derail a "highly
fragile" projected recovery in the global economy in 2020, the
International Monetary Fund warned on Wednesday. [nL1N2AJ0NC] 
    * Asian shares fell on Friday as worries about the
coronavirus' spread in Korea, Japan and Beijing drove investors
to safe-havens such as the dollar, lifting it to three-year
highs. [MKTS/GLOB] [USD/]
    * Beijing cut the benchmark lending rate on Thursday and is
likely to roll out more measures to support an economy jolted by
the virus. [nL4N2AK0SS] [nL4N2AK24B]
    * The U.S. government expects China to honor its commitments
to buy more U.S. goods under a trade deal signed by the world's
two largest economies in January, a senior U.S. official said on
Thursday. [nL1N2AK1GV]
    * Economic data on Thursday showed factory activity in the
U.S. mid-Atlantic region expanded more than expected in
February, while the number of Americans filing for unemployment
benefits rose modestly last week. [nL1N2AJ19L]
    * Russia's gold reserves stood at 73.2 million troy ounces
as of the start of February. [nAQN026984]
    * Switzerland exported 87.7 tonnes of gold in January as a
rebound in shipments to Hong Kong offset lower exports to
mainland China and India. [nL8N2AK372]
    * Holdings of the world's largest gold-backed
exchange-traded fund, SPDR Gold Trust <GLD>, rose 0.25% to
933.94 tonnes on Thursday. [GOL/ETF]
    * Palladium <XPD=> advanced 0.5% to $2,704.46 an ounce,
having touched a record high of $2,841.54 on Wednesday. 
    * Silver <XAG=> was flat at $18.36, while platinum <XPT=>
rose 0.2% to $980.17.

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0815   France   Markit Mfg, Serv, Comp Flash PMIs   Feb
0830   Germany  Markit Mfg, Serv, Comp Flash PMIs   Feb
0900   EU       Markit Mfg, Serv, Comp Flash PMIs   Feb
0930   UK       Flash  Mfg, Serv, Comp PMIs         Feb
1000   EU       HICP Final  MM, YY                  Jan
1445   US       Markit Mfg, Serv, Comp Flash PMIs   Feb
1500   US       Existing Home Sales                 Jan

 (Reporting by Asha Sistla in Bengaluru)
 ((Asha.Sistla@thomsonreuters.com; If within U.S. +1 646 223
8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2808; Reuters Messaging: Reuters
Messaging: asha.sistla.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

