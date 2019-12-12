Gold steady as weaker dollar offsets increased risk appetite

Gold prices were steady on Friday as a weaker dollar helped offset pressures from an increased appetite for riskier assets following reports of a breakthrough in Sino-U.S. trade negotiations, while palladium scaled a fresh peak.
