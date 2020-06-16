Gold steady as virus fears offset firmer equities, dollar

June 17 (Reuters) - Gold prices held steady on Wednesday, as fears of a second wave of coronavirus infections offset optimism around a potential COVID-19 drug and a stronger U.S. dollar.

* Spot gold was flat at $1,727.22 per ounce, as of 0054 GMT.

* U.S. gold futures were steady at $1,737 per ounce.

* Beijing reported new COVID-19 cases for the sixth day in the worst outbreak in the Chinese capital since early February, while new coronavirus infections hit record highs in six U.S. states on Tuesday.

* Market participants are also keeping a close eye on escalating tensions globally, as Indian and Chinese troops clashed at their disputed border, while North Korea blew up an inter-Korean liaison office set up in a border town.

* Gold is used as a safe investment during times of political and financial uncertainty.

* The prospects of fresh support from the Federal Reserve and Bank of Japan also supported the safe-haven metal.

* Limiting gold's appeal, however, the dollar rose 0.1% against its rivals after a record increase in U.S. retail sales in May. [USD/]

* U.S. retail sales jumped a record 17.7% in May, blowing past the 8% increase analysts expected and supporting views the U.S. recession might be drawing to an end.

* Better than expected U.S. economic data and an upbeat trial results for a COVID-19 treatment lifted investors appetite for riskier assets. [MKTS/GLOB]

* A cheap and widely used steroid called dexamethasone has become the first drug shown to be able to save the lives of COVID-19 patients in what scientists said is a "major breakthrough" in the coronavirus pandemic.

* Palladium fell 0.5% to $1,922.13 per ounce, while silver gained 0.4% to $17.46, and platinum was mostly unchanged at $820.04.

