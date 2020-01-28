Gold steady as markets gauge virus impact, await Fed decision

Gold prices were little changed on Wednesday after sliding 1% in the previous session, as investors took stock of the economic impact of the new coronavirus and awaited the U.S. Federal Reserve's interest rate decision.
