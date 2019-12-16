Gold steady as markets crave trade details; palladium nears $2,000/oz

Gold prices were rangebound on Tuesday, as lack of concrete details about the interim U.S.-China trade deal kept investors from making firm bets, while palladium was just $2 away from surpassing key $2,000 per ounce level for the first time.
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.