Gold steady as firmer dollar offsets risk-off sentiment

June 12 (Reuters) - Gold prices held steady on Friday as downward pressure from a stronger dollar countered rising safe-haven demand supported by gloomy economic projections and renewed fears over a second wave in COVID-19 infections.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Spot gold was flat at $1,727.24 per ounce, as of 1256 GMT. U.S. gold futures fell 0.4% to $1,733.30.

* On Thursday, spot gold fell 0.5% on a stronger dollar.

* The dollar index inched up 0.1%, after rising 0.8% in the previous session, making gold more expensive for holders of other currencies. [USD/]

* Asian equities are set to tumble after Wall Street stocks slid over growing concerns about a resurgence in coronavirus infections. [MKTS/GLOB]

* The three major U.S. stock indexes fell over 5% on Thursday, posting their worst day since mid-March.

* A recent spike in cases in about a dozen U.S. states partially reflects increased testing, but many of those states are also seeing rising hospitalizations.

* U.S. jobless claims declined last week, but continuing claims are at an astoundingly high 20.9 million.

* On Wednesday, Fed officials announced the need to keep the key interest rate near zero through at least 2022, and that it would be a "long road" to recovery.

* Large stimulus measures and low interest rates tend to support gold, which is often considered a hedge against inflation and currency debasement.

* Gold has rallied about 19% since touching an over three-month low of $1,450.98 on March 16.

* SPDR Gold Trust , the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, said its holdings rose 0.5% to 1,135.05 tonnes on Thursday. [GOL/ETF]

* Palladium was unchanged at $1,921.22 per ounce, while silver was down 0.4% to $17.64, and platinum rose 0.2% to $812.37.

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

0600 UK

GDP Estimate MM, YY

April 0645 France CPI (EU Norm) Final MM, YY May 1200 India Industrial Output YY

April 1400 US

U Mich Sentiment Prelim

June (Reporting by Harshith Aranya in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber) ((harshith.aranya@thomsonreuters.com; Within U.S. +1 651 848 5832, Outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2599; Reuters Messaging: harshith.aranya.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: GLOBAL PRECIOUS/

