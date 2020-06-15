Gold steady as dollar eases; rising equities cap upside

June 16 (Reuters) - Gold steadied on Tuesday supported by a weaker U.S. dollar, which fell after the Federal Reserve announced it would buy individual corporate bonds in the secondary market, although an uptick in risk appetite limited bullion's advance.

* Spot gold was flat at $1,725.23 per ounce, as of 0052 GMT.

* U.S. gold futures rose 0.4% to $1,733.60 per ounce.

* The dollar index fell 0.2% against its rival, making gold less expensive for holders of other currencies. [USD/]

* The Fed on Monday announced tweaks to its bond buying program, widening the range of eligible assets to include all U.S. corporate bonds that satisfied certain criteria.

* Asian stocks were set to follow Wall Street's overnight surge on Tuesday, as investors cheered the Fed's move to support financial markets. [MKTS/GLOB]

* The Bank of Japan is expected to keep monetary settings steady at its policy meeting on Tuesday, as it gauges the effects of stimulus steps already announced to support its economy.

* Gold tends to benefit from widespread stimulus measures from central banks as it is widely viewed as a hedge against inflation and currency debasement.

* Global cases of the novel coronavirus reached over 8 million on Monday, as infections surge in Latin America and the United States and China grapple with fresh outbreaks.

* The U.S. economy will experience a "significant, historic" contraction in the second quarter before it starts to rebound, and unemployment will remain elevated at the end of 2020, Dallas Federal Reserve President Robert Kaplan said on Monday.

* Palladium climbed 1.5% to $1,936.93 per ounce and platinum rose 0.7% to $817.20, while silver fell 0.4% to $17.37.

