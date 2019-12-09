US Markets

Gold steady ahead of Fed meet, awaits clarity on fresh U.S. tariffs

Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Gold prices held steady on Tuesday, ahead of a policy meeting by the U.S. central bank, while investors awaited clarity on whether a next round of U.S. tariffs on Chinese imports will take effect this weekend.

