Gold steady ahead of Fed meet, awaits clarity on fresh U.S. tariffs

Gold prices held steady on Tuesday, ahead of a policy meeting by the U.S. central bank, while investors awaited clarity on whether a next round of U.S. tariffs on Chinese imports will take effect this weekend.
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.