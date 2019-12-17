Gold steadies; palladium retreats after surge towards $2,000/oz

Gold steadied on Tuesday as robust U.S. manufacturing data lifted risk appetite and countered support from lingering doubts on U.S.-China trade, while scarce palladium retreated after its record run towards the $2,000 an ounce level.
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.