Gold steadies on rising virus fears, U.S.-China tensions

July 17 (Reuters) - Gold steadied on Friday after a steep drop in the previous session, as worries over surging coronavirus cases and simmering U.S.-China tensions kept the safe-haven metal underpinned.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Spot gold was little changed at $1,797.24 per ounce by 0045 GMT after falling nearly 1% in the last session. U.S. gold futures were mostly unchanged at $1,799.70.

* The United States reported at least 70,000 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, a record daily increase for the seventh time this month, according to a Reuters tally.

* New York Fed President John Williams said it could take a few years for the U.S. economy to recover from the damage caused by the pandemic, and it was not yet the time to think about raising interest rates.

* On Thursday, fed funds futures [0#FF:], a gauge of where markets expect the Fed's benchmark overnight lending rate will be at different intervals, priced in negative rates of about half a basis point in July 2021.

* Gold, which pays no interest, tends to benefit when interest rates fall as this reduces the opportunity cost of holding bullion.

* Markets also kept a wary eye on China's trade relations with the United States.

* The Trump administration is considering banning travel to the United States by all members of the Chinese Communist Party and their families, a person familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

* Asian markets appear set to open with a firmer tone, shrugging off an overnight fall in U.S. stocks as the United States prepares to debate fresh economic stimulus to see the country through its coronavirus outbreak. [MKTS/GLOB]

* Palladium dropped 0.8% to $1,981.10 per ounce, while platinum was steady at $824.27 and silver rose 0.1% to $19.19.

DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0900 EU

HICP Final MM, YY

June

1230 US

Housing Starts Number

June 1400 US

U Mich Sentiment Prelim July (Reporting by Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu) ((Brijesh.Patel1@thomsonreuters.com; Within U.S. +1 651 848 5832, Outside U.S. +91 8067493865; Reuters Messaging: Brijesh.Patel1.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: GLOBAL PRECIOUS/

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.