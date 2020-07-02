Gold steadies in tight range as virus fears offset solid U.S. jobs data
By Brijesh Patel
July 3 (Reuters) - Gold was flat, trading in a narrow $4 range on Friday, as worries over surging coronavirus cases globally and lingering trade tensions between the United States and China overshadowed strong U.S. jobs data.
Spot gold was unchanged at $1,775.12 per ounce by 0232 GMT. U.S. markets are closed on Friday for observing Independence Day on July 4.
U.S. gold futures eased 0.1% to $1,787.80.
"Nagging doubts appear to remain in investors' minds about the explosion of Covid-19 cases in the U.S. sunbelt states and it's possible negative effect on the recovery going forward," said Jeffrey Halley, a senior market analyst at OANDA.
"Geopolitical considerations are also to the fore... with a holiday in the U.S., and the weekend upon us, some haven directed buying of gold is definitely evident."
Florida reported more than 10,000 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, while over 10.76 million people have been infected worldwide.
Markets also kept a wary eye on China's trade relations with the United States.
More than 75 members of the U.S. Congress sent a letter to President Donald Trump urging him to take make a formal determination on whether China's treatment of Muslim Uighurs and other groups constitutes an atrocity.
Gold is considered a safe store of value during political and financial uncertainty.
Indicative of sentiment, holdings of SPDR Gold Trust , rose 0.8% to 1,191.47 tonnes on Thursday. [GOL/ETF]
Stemming bullion's advance, the better-than-expected U.S. jobs reports lifted sentiment in wider financial markets. [MKTS/GLOB]
The U.S. economy created jobs at a record clip in June, but 31.5 million Americans were collecting unemployment checks in the middle of the month.
Palladium was steady at $1,901.44 per ounce, while platinum rose 0.5% to $806.63, set for its first weekly gain in six.
Silver gained 0.6% to $17.90, heading for its fourth consecutive weekly gain. (Reporting by Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru; editing by Rashmi Aich) ((Brijesh.Patel1@thomsonreuters.com; Within U.S. +1 651 848 5832, Outside U.S. +91 8067493865; Reuters Messaging: Brijesh.Patel1.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: GLOBAL PRECIOUS/ (UPDATE 1)
