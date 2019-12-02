Gold steadies after weak U.S. data; palladium zooms past $1,860/oz

Gold steadied on Monday after paring losses as weak U.S. manufacturing data rekindled worries about a slowing economy, while palladium exceeded $1,860 per ounce in its week-long surge to new all-time highs on a supply crunch.
