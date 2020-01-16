Gold steadies after U.S.-China deal, palladium jumps over 5%

By K. Sathya Narayanan

Jan 16 (Reuters) - Gold prices were little changed on Thursday, but still holding above the key $1,550 level as the signing of a preliminary trade deal between the United States and China failed to address concerns about tariffs and other core issues.

Record-setting palladium, on the other hand, soared more than 5%, while platinum jumped to its highest level in almost three years.

Spot gold XAU= slipped 0.1% to $1,554.86 per ounce as of 1046 GMT. U.S. gold futures GCcv1 gained 0.1% to $1,555.10.

The much-awaited Phase 1 trade deal was signed by U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese Vice Premier Liu He on Wednesday, defusing an 18-month-long row that has roiled global markets.

"From many people's perspective the deal looks quite underwhelming, there is still a lot which needs to be resolved... that is one of the reasons why gold has upheld the level of $1,550," OANDA analyst Craig Erlam said.

"The fact that the tariffs are still in place gives more hope that the phase two is being taken more seriously."

Analysts noted the Phase 1 deal fails to address structural economic issues that led to the conflict, doesn't fully eliminate the tariffs, and sets hard-to-achieve purchase targets, leaving a number of sore spots unresolved.

World stocks were hovering near record highs on Thursday after the world's two largest economies signed the deal, keeping gold prices in check. MKTS/GLOB

"No question the detente is favourable for risk, but the agreement won't change the Federal Reserve's outlook," Stephen Innes, a market strategist at AxiTrader, said in a note.

"It could lead Chair (Jerome) Powell to cut rates as the economic impulse from the Phase 1 deal could be meek."

Elsewhere, palladium XPD= gained 4.8% to $2,371.50 an ounce after hitting a record peak of $2,393.38 earlier in the session.

"Palladium's price rally is supported by its strong fundamentals, as we expect the metal to enter its ninth straight year of market deficit this year," UBS analysts said in a note.

"While higher prices should bolster scrap supply growth in 2020, we think mine supply growth is likely to remain constrained due to a lack of new projects."

Platinum XPT= was up 0.9% to $1,028.86, having hit its highest since February 2017 at $1,035 earlier, while silver XAG= shed 0.3% to $17.94 per ounce.

(Reporting by K. Sathya Narayanan in Bengaluru; editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

((Sathya.Narayanan@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 651 848 5832, outside U.S. +91 80 6749 3226/1298; Reuters Messaging: sathya.narayanan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.