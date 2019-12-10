Gold stalls ahead of Fed policy statement, tariffs deadline

Gold was little changed on Wednesday, with market activity largely subdued ahead of the U.S. central bank's economic policy statement and a fast-approaching tariffs deadline, while palladium hovered close to previous session's record.
