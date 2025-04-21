Gold Soars: Should Investors Chase?

Uncertainty & Instability: Gold’s Best Friend

Until recently, gold had underperformed equities and most other asset classes for years. However, as equity markets languish, trade wars arise, and macroeconomic uncertainty proliferates, the shiny rock is doing what it does best – acting as a safe-haven asset. Years of rampant money printing and a near-zero interest rate policy (ZIRP) have been unable to spark gold. That said, President Donald Trump’s bold, risky, and ever-evolving tariff policy has sparked intense rhetoric and an all-out trade war between the world’s two largest economies – the United States. Between the policy uncertaint, drastic economic changes, supply chain uncertainty, and increasingly hot rhetoric, gold has finally got its mojo back. After over a decade of sideways and choppy price action, gold and the SPDR Gold Trust ETF ( GLD ) broke out of a massive cup-with-handle base structure early last year and never looked back.



Image Source: TradingView

As the old Wall Street adage goes, “There’s always a bull market somewhere.” In 2025, that bull market exists in gold. Year-to-date, gold is up more than 28%, outperforming the S&P 500 Index by a whopping 42.5%.

Gold Proves its Safe-Haven Status

For thousands of years, gold has proven itself as a form of wealth, a medium of exchange, and a safe-haven asset. While countless fiat currencies have lost value due to government corruption or lack of scarcity, gold’s unique physical properties, applications, and reputation have helped it to stand the test of time. Even when compared to silver, GLD’s 2025 performance is more than double that of the iShares Silver ETF Trust ( SLV ). Meanwhile, the MicroSec Gold 3x ( GDXU ) gold miners ETF is the best-performing ETF thus far in 2025 and is up 180%!

Should you Buy Gold Now?

While it can be prudent for investors of all kinds to hold a portion of their net worth in gold as a hedge in perpetuity, timing buys properly is still critical to success. For example, it took investors who bought gold near the top in August 2011 nearly a decade to break even.

Below are two reasons that now is not the time to be chasing gold:

1. Gold is 25% above its 200-day moving average: Moving averages act like a rubber band for stocks – when they get too stretched from the moving average, they often snap back in the opposite direction. Gold is currently 25% above its 200-day moving average. Historically, short-term returns have been poor when this level of extended price action occurs.



Image Source: @subutrade

2. Fibonacci target achieved: Gold is approaching the 2.618% Fibonacci extension from the decades-long bear market. Though the 261.8% Fib does not necessarily imply that gold has topped, it does suggest that a pause is due.



Image Source: TradingView

In conclusion, while the allure of gold’s recent outperformance is undeniable, the current technical indicators suggest that investors should not chase the shiny metal at these extended levels.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is among the most innovative financial firms. With a fast-growing customer base (already 50+ million) and a diverse set of cutting edge solutions, this stock is poised for big gains. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

SPDR Gold Shares (GLD): ETF Research Reports

iShares Silver Trust (SLV): ETF Research Reports

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.