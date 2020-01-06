Gold soars as Middle East tensions brew 'perfect storm'

Gold surged on Monday to a near seven-year high as the U.S. killing of a top Iranian commander caused fears of a wider conflict in the Middle East. Palladium surpassed $2,000 an ounce for the first time.
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.