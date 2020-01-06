US Markets

Gold soars as Middle East tensions brew 'perfect storm'

Credit: REUTERS/ILYA NAYMUSHIN

Gold surged on Monday to a near seven-year high as the U.S. killing of a top Iranian commander caused fears of a wider conflict in the Middle East. Palladium surpassed $2,000 an ounce for the first time.

