Gold smugglers in Congo hobble legal trade by buying at a premium, report says

JOHANNESBURG, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Illicit gold traders in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo offer premium prices to subsistence miners, impeding efforts to stamp out a thriving regional black market in Congolese gold, Canadian non-governmental organisation IMPACT has found.

Tonnes of gold produced by subsistence or "artisanal" miners in the Congo gets smuggled into the global market through its eastern neighbours while the country's official exports are tiny.

The formal supply chain can't compete with the black market because of the heavy tax and administrative burden, IMPACT said in a report published on Thursday.

"Since illicit traders evade legal taxes and fees, they can offer better prices to miners than the legal market does," IMPACT, whose Just Gold project traces gold from artisanal mines in Congo, wrote.

For Just Gold, legally exporting 238 grammes of gold from Ituri province in 2017 required the payment of 26 separate taxes and fees at the point of export, totalling 15% of the gold's U.S. dollar value.

That tax burden is part of the reason why a licensed exporter in Ituri's capital city Bunia would buy gold at around 90% of the London Bullion Market Authority (LBMA) spot price, while informal traders in the city offered 93% to 95% of the world price, IMPACT said.

Informal traders in Butembo, North Kivu, paid as much as 98% of the LBMA price.

Informal traders can afford to buy at a premium because, for some of them, gold provides a means of laundering profits from other business ventures, IMPACT said.

The resulting incentive for subsistence miners is strong. Those in remote areas may set aside some of their gold and take it to Bunia or Butembo where they will receive a higher price outside legal channels, the report found.

Bossissi Nkuba, a researcher at the Catholic University of Bukavu, said he has also seen differentials as wide as 20 percentage points between the prices offered by legal and black-market buyers.

"It's an impossible choice for the miners to go legal," he said.

(Reporting by Helen Reid; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)

((Helen.Reid@thomsonreuters.com; +27 66 156 5214;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.