Gold slips on firm dollar; weak data, U.S. stimulus cap losses

Gold prices fell on Friday as the dollar firmed, although they remained close to a more than one-week high scaled in the previous session following bleak economic data and a latest round of stimulus in the United States.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Spot gold declined 0.4% to $1,724.04 per ounce by 0029 GMT, having risen as much as 1.5% to a more-than one-week high of $1,738.58 on Thursday. U.S. gold futures gained 0.1% to $1,747.80. The metal's weekly gain so far stood at 2.4%.

* Against key rivals, the U.S. dollar was holding close to a more-than two-week high scaled in the previous session, while Asian equities face a bumpy session on Friday. [USD/] [MKTS/GLOB]

* The U.S. House of Representatives overwhelmingly approved a $484 billion coronavirus relief bill on Thursday, pushing the total spending response to the crisis to an unprecedented near $3 trillion.

* Widespread stimulus measures support gold as it is seen as a hedge against inflation and currency debasement.

* European Union leaders agreed on Thursday to build a trillion-euro emergency fund to help recover from the pandemic, avoiding another all-night bust-up but leaving divisive details until the summer.

* Global economic activity all but ground to a halt this month as lockdowns took a particularly heavy toll on the world's service industry, surveys showed on Thursday.

* The U.S. Labor Department on Thursday said 4.427 million more people applied for unemployment benefits last week, taking the total since mid-March to 26.5 million.

* British consumer confidence held at its lowest since 2009 this month after tumbling in late March, while Japan’s annual core consumer inflation growth rate slowed for the second straight month.

* Palladium fell 0.5% to $1,970.18 per ounce and was on track to post its fourth straight weekly decline.

* Platinum gained 0.7% to $760.68 an ounce, while silver eased 0.6% to $15.21.

