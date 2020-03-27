Gold slips but heads for biggest weekly gain since 2008

(New throughout, adds comments, updates prices)

* Platinum, palladium poised for best week ever

* Silver heads for its best week since 2008

* U.S. weekly jobless claims surge to record 3.28 mln

* Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus: (open in an external browser) https://tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7

By Harshith Aranya

March 27 (Reuters) - Gold eased on Friday after five straight days of gains, but was still set for its largest weekly rise since December 2008 on safe haven demand as the coronavirus led to a surge in U.S. jobless claims and wreaked havoc on the global economy.

Autocatalysts platinum and palladium, meanwhile, were poised for their biggest weekly gains on record, as a lockdown in major producer South Africa stoked supply worries.

Spot gold fell 0.5% to $1,620.36 per ounce by 1104 GMT. U.S. gold futures slipped 1.6% to $1,624.40 per ounce.

"There's some profit-taking after a strong rally," Bank of China International analyst Xiao Fu said. "There's still interest in gold as inflation hedge and as safe-haven. Over the medium to long term, these two properties will be enhanced."

"Very short term, there is significant uncertainty in terms of liquidity, and how people are responding to the policy measures."

Gold has gained 8% so far this week supported by the biggest-ever jump in U.S. weekly jobless claims and the U.S. Federal Reserve's unprecedented economic stimulus measures.

European stocks fell, in a sign that traders were focusing more on the outbreak than on policy measures. [MKTS/GLOB] [.EU]

The U.S. dollar was set for its biggest weekly fall in over a decade. [USD/]

In a bid to soften the economic blow from the virus, the U.S. House of Representatives is expected to pass a $2.2 trillion relief bill.

Leaders of the Group of 20 major economies also pledged on Thursday to inject more than $5 trillion into the global economy to limit job and income losses.

Gold market participants also kept a close eye on physical supply as virus-led lockdowns stalled supply chains.

China's net gold imports via Hong Kong halved in February from the previous month, as the outbreak slowed activity.

Palladium was down 0.1% at $2,329.51 per ounce, but has risen around 42% so far this week, while platinum climbed 0.2% to $737.50 per ounce and has gained about 21% this week.

The South Africa lockdown is helping to compensate for the drop in demand caused by the shutdown of car production, said UBS commodities analyst Giovanni Staunovo.

Silver rose 0.3% to $14.43 per ounce, heading for its best week since 2008.

"Apparently investors see silver as a bargain given that the gold/silver ratio has at times exceeded 120," Commerzbank analysts said in a note. (Reporting by Harshith Aranya and Asha Sistla in Bengaluru; Editing by Pravin Char) ((harshith.aranya@thomsonreuters.com; Within U.S. +1 651 848 5832, Outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2599; Reuters Messaging: harshith.aranya.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: GLOBAL PRECIOUS/ (UPDATE 4)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.