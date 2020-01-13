Gold slips as risk-on sentiment weighs, trade deal in focus

Gold prices fell on Monday as risk-on sentiment, bolstered by the upcoming signing of a preliminary U.S.-China deal and signs of de-escalation in the Middle East, dampened demand for safe-haven bullion.
