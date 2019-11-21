Gold slips as hopes for U.S.-China trade deal re-emerge

Gold prices eased on Thursday as a report that China has invited top U.S. negotiators for a new round of talks rekindled some hopes regarding the U.S.-China trade deal, but mixed signals on the progress of talks limited bullion's losses.
