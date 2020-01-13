US Markets

Gold slips 1% ahead of U.S.-China trade deal

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/UMIT BEKTAS

Gold prices fell 1% on Monday as optimism in equity markets ahead of the signing of an interim U.S.-China trade deal and lack of further escalation in Middle East tensions diminished bullion's safe-haven appeal.

