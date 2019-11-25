Gold slides to 2-week low on hopes for thaw in trade feud

Gold fell for a fourth straight session on Monday, hitting a two-week low as investors' appetite for riskier assets increased on renewed optimism that a resolution to the long-drawn U.S.-China trade conflict will soon be reached.
