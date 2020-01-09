Gold slides from near 7-year peak as U.S.-Iran fears subside

Gold prices slid on Thursday, retreating further from a near 7-year peak scaled in the previous session as tensions between the U.S. and Iran eased following conflict over the U.S. killing of an Iranian general.
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.