Gold slides from near 7-year peak as U.S.-Iran fears subside

Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/JASON LEE

Gold prices slid on Thursday, retreating further from a near 7-year peak scaled in the previous session as tensions between the U.S. and Iran eased following conflict over the U.S. killing of an Iranian general.

