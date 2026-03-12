Gold & Silver Slip as Dollar Strengthens: 4 Stocks to Own

Gold and silver prices are not moving the way many investors would have expected lately. With geopolitical tensions heating up, precious metals would normally be rallying strongly. Instead, both gold and silver prices witnessed a slight pullback yesterday, likely due to a surge in the U.S. dollar and Treasury yields. When the dollar strengthens, commodities priced in the currency automatically become more expensive for global buyers. That tends to cool demand in the short term, which is what we are seeing in both gold and silver.

Higher bond yields are also drawing some money away from precious metals. Unlike bonds, gold and silver do not generate income. When yields climb, investors sometimes rotate toward fixed-income assets that offer a predictable return.

Expectations around interest rates have also played a role. Analysts at Goldman Sachs recently pushed back their forecast for Fed rate cuts, now expecting quarter-point reductions only in September and December. If interest rates remain elevated for longer, it could impact the demand for non-yielding assets like gold and silver.

Even so, the broader outlook for precious metals remains constructive. Stocks like Agnico Eagle Mines AEM, Iamgold IAG, First Majestic Silver AG and Buenaventura Mining BVN are solid bets to ride the gold and silver theme. Each of these stocks sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

The Long-Term Story Still Looks Strong

The recent decline in gold and silver prices looks more like a pause after a strong rally rather than the start of a downturn.

Gold continues to benefit from steady central-bank buying and persistent geopolitical risks. Tensions in the Middle East— including concerns involving Iran and uncertainty around shipments through the Strait of Hormuz—are key drivers of safe-haven demand if market volatility increases.

Silver, meanwhile, has an additional tailwind from industrial demand. The global solar industry consumes enormous quantities of the metal for photovoltaic cells, while the rapid build-out of artificial-intelligence infrastructure and advanced electronics is adding another layer of demand.

Investors are looking ahead to the upcoming Federal Reserve policy meeting scheduled for March 17-18. Any signal that interest rates may start falling earlier than expected could provide fresh support for precious metals.

With the long-term safe-haven narrative intact, any near-term pullback in gold and silver may offer investors an opportunity to build exposure — whether through physical metals, ETFs or mining stocks. Below are four stocks that could benefit from the strong long-term fundamentals of gold and silver.

4 Top Stocks to Buy

Agnico Eagle remains one of the most reliable names in the gold mining space, supported by a strong pipeline of growth projects and healthy cash generation. The company is advancing several key assets, including the Odyssey project at the Canadian Malartic Complex, Detour Lake, Hope Bay, Upper Beaver and San Nicolas. Among these, Hope Bay stands out with proven and probable reserves of about 3.4 million ounces, which could meaningfully support production and cash flows in the coming years. Agnico Eagle also maintains a solid balance sheet and liquidity position. Strong cash flows allow the company to invest in exploration, fund growth projects and reward shareholders through dividends and buybacks.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AEM’s 2026 sales and EPS implies year-over-year growth of 38% and 60%, respectively.

IAMGOLD is focused on strengthening its production base while advancing a pipeline of growth projects. The company continues to optimize operations at its key mines, including Essakane, which remains an important cash-flow contributor. At the Côté gold operation, management is working to reduce unit costs while preparing for a future expansion that could unlock additional value from the combined Côté and Gosselin deposits. IAMGOLD is also advancing exploration at the Nelligan Complex. The asset is already shaping up to be one of Canada’s largest pre-production gold projects. Strong operating performance has also enabled the company to reduce debt and return capital to shareholders through share buybacks.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for IAG’s 2026 EPS has moved up 27 cents to $2.14 over the past 30 days, implying year-over-year growth of 74%

First Majestic is a leading silver and gold miner with operations primarily in Mexico and the United States. The company currently runs four producing mines— Santa Elena, San Dimas, Los Gatos and La Encantada— while also advancing development assets such as the Jerritt Canyon project in Nevada. Production growth has been strong last year, helped by the acquisition of the Los Gatos mine, which significantly boosted silver output. Existing operations have also delivered higher volumes. First Majestic plans to invest in expanding key mines, advance development projects and carry out extensive exploration drilling, supporting future resource growth and long-term production potential.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AG’s 2026 EPS has moved up 26 cents to 60 cents over the past 30 days, implying year-over-year growth of 30%

Buenaventura is one of Peru’s leading precious-metals producers, with a portfolio of gold and silver mines across the country. The company fully owns several operations, including Orcopampa, Uchucchacua, Julcani, Tambomayo and La Zanja, providing solid exposure to precious-metal production. BVN also holds majority and minority stakes in other mining ventures, including El Brocal and Coimolache, while its stake in Sociedad Minera Cerro Verde offers additional diversification through copper. The recently commissioned San Gabriel project is emerging as a key growth driver, expected to gradually ramp up production and help offset declining output from older mines while supporting Buenaventura’s long-term production outlook.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BVN’s 2026 sales and EPS implies year-over-year growth of 16% and 18%, respectively.

