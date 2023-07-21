News & Insights

Gold, Silver, Platinum – Silver Tests Support At $24.60

July 21, 2023 — 12:40 pm EDT

Key Insights

  • Gold is losing ground as U.S. dollar tests weekly highs. 
  • Silver is trying to settle below the support level at $24.60.
  • Platinum rebounds as traders bet on rising industrial demand. 

Gold
Gold 210723 Daily Chart

Gold remains under pressure as U.S. dollar continues to move higher against a broad basket of currencies.

Gold may receive some support near the 50 MA at $1950. A move below this level will push gold towards the next support in the $1935 – $1940 range.

Silver
Silver 210723 Daily Chart

Silver is losing ground as traders continue to take profits near multi-week highs.

Currently, silver is trying to settle below the $24.60 level. If this attempt is successful, silver will head towards the support at $24.00 – $24.20.

Platinum
Platinum 210723 Daily Chart

Platinum rebounds after yesterday’s pullback. Palladium is also moving higher, which shows that traders bet on rising industrial demand.

In case platinum gets back above the 50 MA at $985, it will move towards the 200 MA near the $1000 level.

For a look at all of today’s economic events, check out our economic calendar.

