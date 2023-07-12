Gold, Silver, Platinum – Silver Soars 4% As Dollar Tests Yearly Lows

FXEmpire.com -

Key Insights

Gold moved above the $1950 level as dollar tested new lows.

Silver rallied 4% as gold/silver ratio declined to 81.

Platinum managed to climb above the $950 level.

Gold

Gold 120723 Daily Chart

Gold gained upside momentum as U.S. dollar declined to yearly lows after the release of U.S. inflation reports. Falling Treasury yields provided additional support to gold markets.

From the technical point of view, a move above the 50 MA at $1960 will open the way to the test of the resistance in the $1975 – $1985 range.

Silver

Silver 120723 Daily Chart

Silver rallied 4% as gold/silver ratio pulled back towards the 81 level. Demand for precious metals is high as traders bet that the rate hike cycle would end after the last rate hike in July.

In case silver settles above the resistance at $24.00 – $24.20, it will head towards the next resistance level, which is located in the $24.60 – $24.80 area.

Platinum

Platinum 120723 Daily Chart

Platinum tested multi-month highs amid a broad rally in the precious metals markets.

RSI remains in the moderate territory, so platinum has a good chance to gain additional upside momentum in the upcoming trading sessions.

