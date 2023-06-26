News & Insights

Gold, Silver, Platinum – Silver Rebounds As Gold/Silver Ratio Drops Below 85

June 26, 2023 — 01:26 pm EDT

Key Insights

  • Gold remains stuck in the $1910 – $1935 range. 
  • Silver rebounded towards the $22.80 level. 
  • Platinum moved higher amid profit-taking. 

Gold
Gold 260623 Daily Chart

Gold gains some ground as U.S. dollar moves lower against a broad basket of currencies.

At this point, gold is stuck in the $1910 – $1935 range, which is a disappointing development for the bulls as gold failed to climb back into the previous $1935 – $1985 range.

Silver
Silver 260623 Daily Chart

Silver continues to rebound as gold/silver ratio moved below the 85 level. Weaker dollar provides additional support to silver.

In case silver settles above $22.85, it will head towards the next resistance area in the $23.05 – $23.20 range.

Platinum
Platinum 260623 Daily Chart

Platinum gained some ground after the multi-day pullback amid a broad rebound in precious metals markets.

At this point, the move looks like a technical pullback. Platinum needs to settle above $935 to have a chance to gain sustainable momentum.

