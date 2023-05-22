News & Insights

Gold, Silver, Platinum – Silver Pulls Back As Traders Wait For Debt Ceiling Negotiations

May 22, 2023 — 01:36 pm EDT

Written by Vladimir Zernov for FX Empire ->

FXEmpire.com -

Key Insights

  • Gold remains stuck in the $1965 – $1980 range. 
  • Silver pulled back amid rising Treasury yields. 
  • Platinum tested resistance at $1080 but lost momentum and pulled back. 

Gold
Gold 220523 Daily Chart

Gold is mostly flat while traders wait for catalysts. Debt ceiling negotiations are expected to resume today, but it remains to be seen whether parties will reach consensus this week.

In case gold climbs above the $1980 level, it will head towards the resistance at $2000. On the support side, a move below $1965 will push gold towards the support at $1950.

R1:$1980 – R2:$2000 – R3:$2010

S1:$1965 – S2:$1950 – S3:$1930

Silver
Silver 220523 Daily Chart

Silver pulls back after an unsuccessful attempt to settle above the resistance at $23.80. Rising Treasury yields serve as an additional bearish catalyst for silver and other precious metals.

If silver declines below the support at $23.50, it will move towards the support level at $23.25. A move below this level will open the way to the test of the support at $22.90.

R1:$23.80 – R2:$24.20 – R3:$24.60

S1:$23.50 – S2:$23.25 – S3:$22.90

Platinum
Platinum 220523 Daily Chart

Platinum has recently made another attempt to settle above the $1080 level but lost momentum and pulled back.

The nearest support level for platinum is located at $1065. If platinum declines below this level, it will head towards the next support at $1040.

R1:$1080 – R2:$1100 – R3:$1115

S1:$1065 – S2:$1040 – S3:$1015

For a look at all of today’s economic events, check out our economic calendar.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

