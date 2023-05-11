Gold, Silver, Platinum – Silver Plunges 4.5%, Breaking Through Key Support Level

FXEmpire.com -

Key Insights

Gold settled below the $2025 level.

Silver suffered a strong sell-off and moved towards the support at $24.20.

Platinum tested the support at $1100 amid a broad sell-off in precious metals markets.

Gold

Gold 110523 Daily Chart

Gold pulls back amid a broad sell-off in precious metals markets, which was triggered by the rebound of the U.S. dollar.

A move below the support at $2010 will push gold towards the next support level at $2000. In case gold declines below $2000, it will head towards the support at $1980.

R1:$2025 – R2:$2050 – R3:$2070

S1:$2010 – S2:$2000 – S3:$1980

Silver

Silver 110523 Daily Chart

Silver plunged below the key support at $24.60 as profit-taking turned into a real panic.

If silver settles below the support level at $24.20, it will head towards the next support level at $23.80. A successful test of this level will push silver towards the next support at $23.50.

R1:$24.60 – R2:$25.00 – R3:$25.30

S1:$24.20 – S2:$23.80 – S3:$23.50

Platinum

Platinum 110523 Daily Chart

Platinum has also found itself under pressure as traders rushed to take some profits off the table after the recent rebound.

In case platinum settles below the $1100 level, it will head towards the support at $1080. A move below $1080 will open the way to the test of the support at $1065.

R1:$1115 – R2:$1140 – R3:$1165

S1:$1100 – S2:$1080 – S3:$1065

For a look at all of today’s economic events, check out our economic calendar.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.