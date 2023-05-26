News & Insights

Commodities
SLV

Gold, Silver, Platinum – Silver Gains 2% As Traders Buy The Dip

May 26, 2023 — 12:55 pm EDT

Written by Vladimir Zernov for FX Empire ->

FXEmpire.com -

Key Insights

  • Gold did not manage to settle above the $1950 level as Treasury yields moved higher. 
  • Silver rebounded above the $23.00 level. 
  • Platinum remained stuck in the $1015 – $1040 range. 

Gold
Gold 260523 Daily Chart

Gold made an attempt to settle above the $1950 level but lost momentum as Treasury yields continued to move higher after the release of the PCE Price Index report.

In case gold settles below the support at $1930, it will move towards the next support level at $1915. On the upside, a successful test of the resistance at $1950 will open the way to the test of the next resistance level at $1965.

R1:$1950 – R2:$1965 – R3:$1980

S1:$1930 – S2:$1915 – S3:$1900

Silver
Silver 260523 Daily Chart

Silver enjoyed a strong rebound as traders used the recent sell-off as an opportunity to establish positions at attractive price levels.

If silver settles above the resistance at $23.25, it will head towards the next resistance level at $23.50. A successful test of the resistance at $23.50 will push silver towards the $23.80 level.

R1:$23.25 – R2:$23.50 – R3:$23.80

S1:$22.90 – S2:$22.60 – S3:$22.15

Platinum
Platinum 260523 Daily Chart

Platinum settled in the $1015  – $1040 range as traders wait for the outcome of U.S. debt ceiling negotiations.

If platinum moves back above the $1040 level, it will head towards the resistance at $1065. On the support side, a move below $1015 will push platinum towards the psychologically important $1000 level.

R1:$1040 – R2:$1065 – R3:$1080

S1:$1015 – S2:$1000 – S3:$980

For a look at all of today’s economic events, check out our economic calendar.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Commodities
FX Empire
FX Empire is a leading global financial news portal, delivering up-to-date market news and analysis, streaming quotes and charts, technical data and financial tools tailored for the financial markets.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SLV
SIVR

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.