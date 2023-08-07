News & Insights

Gold, Silver, Platinum – Silver Dives 2% As Pullback Continues

August 07, 2023 — 01:54 pm EDT

Written by Vladimir Zernov for FX Empire ->

FXEmpire.com -

Key Insights

  • Gold settled in the $1935 – $1940 range. 
  • Silver declined by 2% as gold/silver ratio moved towards 83.50.
  • Platinum remained stuck near the $925 level. 

Gold
Gold 070823 Daily Chart

Gold remains stuck near the support at $1935 – $1940 as U.S. dollar is mostly flat against a broad basket of currencies. Interestingly, gold traders have mostly ignored rising Treasury yields in today’s trading session.

In case gold manages to settle above the $1940 level, it will head towards the resistance in the $1975 – $1985 range.

Silver
Silver 070823 Daily Chart

Silver found itself under strong pressure as the pullback continued. Gold/silver ratio rallied towards the 83.50 level, which was bearish for silver.

A move below the $23.00 level will open the way to the test of the next support level, which is located in the $22.15 – $22.35 area.

Platinum
Platinum 070823 Daily Chart

Platinum continues its attempts to settle back above the resistance at $925 – $935. However, it remains to be seen whether bulls will find positive catalysts in the near term.

In case platinum fails to climb back above the $935 level, it will move towards the support at $890 – $900.

