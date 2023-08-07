FXEmpire.com -
Key Insights
- Gold settled in the $1935 – $1940 range.
- Silver declined by 2% as gold/silver ratio moved towards 83.50.
- Platinum remained stuck near the $925 level.
Gold
Gold remains stuck near the support at $1935 – $1940 as U.S. dollar is mostly flat against a broad basket of currencies. Interestingly, gold traders have mostly ignored rising Treasury yields in today’s trading session.
In case gold manages to settle above the $1940 level, it will head towards the resistance in the $1975 – $1985 range.
Silver
Silver found itself under strong pressure as the pullback continued. Gold/silver ratio rallied towards the 83.50 level, which was bearish for silver.
A move below the $23.00 level will open the way to the test of the next support level, which is located in the $22.15 – $22.35 area.
Platinum
Platinum continues its attempts to settle back above the resistance at $925 – $935. However, it remains to be seen whether bulls will find positive catalysts in the near term.
In case platinum fails to climb back above the $935 level, it will move towards the support at $890 – $900.
For a look at all of today’s economic events, check out our economic calendar.
This article was originally posted on FX Empire
More From FXEMPIRE:
- Oil Price Forecast: Saudi Production Cuts vs. China’s Diminished Imports
- Silver’s Retreat: Testing Key Supports Amidst Trend Reversal Concerns
- Gold, Silver, Platinum – Silver Dives 2% As Pullback Continues
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.