Gold, Silver, Platinum – Silver Dives 2% As Pullback Continues

FXEmpire.com -

Key Insights

Gold settled in the $1935 – $1940 range.

Silver declined by 2% as gold/silver ratio moved towards 83.50.

Platinum remained stuck near the $925 level.

Gold

Gold 070823 Daily Chart

Gold remains stuck near the support at $1935 – $1940 as U.S. dollar is mostly flat against a broad basket of currencies. Interestingly, gold traders have mostly ignored rising Treasury yields in today’s trading session.

In case gold manages to settle above the $1940 level, it will head towards the resistance in the $1975 – $1985 range.

Silver

Silver 070823 Daily Chart

Silver found itself under strong pressure as the pullback continued. Gold/silver ratio rallied towards the 83.50 level, which was bearish for silver.

A move below the $23.00 level will open the way to the test of the next support level, which is located in the $22.15 – $22.35 area.

Platinum

Platinum 070823 Daily Chart

Platinum continues its attempts to settle back above the resistance at $925 – $935. However, it remains to be seen whether bulls will find positive catalysts in the near term.

In case platinum fails to climb back above the $935 level, it will move towards the support at $890 – $900.

For a look at all of today’s economic events, check out our economic calendar.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.