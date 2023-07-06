News & Insights

Gold, Silver, Platinum – Silver Dives 1.9% As Traders Focus On Rising Yields

July 06, 2023 — 01:36 pm EDT

Written by Vladimir Zernov for FX Empire ->

FXEmpire.com -

Key Insights

  • Gold is trying to settle below the $1910 level. 
  • Silver moved below the $23.00 level as Treasury yields tested new highs. 
  • Platinum tested support at the $900 level.

Gold
Gold 060723 Daily Chart

Gold is losing ground as traders focus on rising Treasury yields. At the same time, rising demand for safe-haven assets provides some support to gold markets.

In case gold manages to settle below the $1910 level, it will move towards the next support in the $1875 – $1885 area.

Silver
Silver 060723 Daily Chart

Silver settled back below the $23.00 level as gold/silver ratio rebounded above the 84 level.

If silver settles below the support at $22.70 – $22.85, it will head towards the next support level at $22.00 – $22.20.

Platinum
Platinum 060723 Daily Chart

Platinum has also moved lower amid a broad pullback in precious metals markets, which was triggered by rising government bond yields.

If platinum manages to settle below the $900 level, it will head towards the next support, which is located in the $870 – $880 area.

For a look at all of today’s economic events, check out our economic calendar.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

FX Empire
Stocks mentioned

SLV
SIVR

