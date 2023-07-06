Gold, Silver, Platinum – Silver Dives 1.9% As Traders Focus On Rising Yields

FXEmpire.com -

Key Insights

Gold is trying to settle below the $1910 level.

Silver moved below the $23.00 level as Treasury yields tested new highs.

Platinum tested support at the $900 level.

Gold

Gold 060723 Daily Chart

Gold is losing ground as traders focus on rising Treasury yields. At the same time, rising demand for safe-haven assets provides some support to gold markets.

In case gold manages to settle below the $1910 level, it will move towards the next support in the $1875 – $1885 area.

Silver

Silver 060723 Daily Chart

Silver settled back below the $23.00 level as gold/silver ratio rebounded above the 84 level.

If silver settles below the support at $22.70 – $22.85, it will head towards the next support level at $22.00 – $22.20.

Platinum

Platinum 060723 Daily Chart

Platinum has also moved lower amid a broad pullback in precious metals markets, which was triggered by rising government bond yields.

If platinum manages to settle below the $900 level, it will head towards the next support, which is located in the $870 – $880 area.

