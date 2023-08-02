News & Insights

Commodities
SLV

Gold, Silver, Platinum – Precious Metals Retreat As U.S. Dollar Tests New Highs

August 02, 2023 — 01:33 pm EDT

Written by Vladimir Zernov for FX Empire ->

FXEmpire.com -

Key Insights

  • Gold tries to settle below the support at $1935.
  • Silver is down by more than 2% amid a broad pullback in precious metals markets. 
  • Platinum tests support in the $925 – $935 range.

Gold
Gold 020823 Daily Chart

Gold is trying to settle below the support at $1935 – $1940 as traders remain focused on stronger dollar and rising Treasury yields.

In case gold declines below the $1935 level, it will move towards the support in the $1900 – $1910 range.

Silver
Silver 020823 Daily Chart

Silver found itself under strong pressure and moved below the $24.00 level amid a broad pullback in precious metals markets.

In case silver settles below $24.00, it will move towards the next support, which is located in the $23.00 – $23.25 range.

Platinum
Platinum 020823 Daily Chart

Platinum tests support at $925 – $935 as traders react to U.S. debt downgrade and stay focused on strong dollar.

If platinum moves below the $925 level, it will head towards the next support at $890 – $900.

For a look at all of today’s economic events, check out our economic calendar.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Commodities
FX Empire
FX Empire is a leading global financial news portal, delivering up-to-date market news and analysis, streaming quotes and charts, technical data and financial tools tailored for the financial markets.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SLV
SIVR

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.