Gold, Silver, Platinum – Precious Metals Retreat As China’s Imports Fall Faster Than Expected

FXEmpire.com -
Key Insights
- Gold moved below the $1930 level as U.S. dollar gained ground against a broad basket of currencies.
- Silver declined below the $23.00 level.
- Platinum tested multi-week lows near the $900 level.
Gold
Gold retreats as traders focus on stronger dollar. Near-term Treasury yields are moving higher, while longer-term yields decline. Demand for safe-haven assets increased after Moody’s downgraded U.S. banks, but it did not provide support to gold markets.
In case gold stays below the $1935 level, it will gain additional downside momentum and move toward the support in the $1900 – $1910 range.
Silver
Silver has found itself under strong pressure as gold/silver ratio tested new highs above the 84.50 level.
If silver settles below the $23.00 level, it will head towards the support at $22.15 – $22.35.
Platinum
Platinum tested multi-week lows amid a strong sell-off in commodity markets, which was triggered by disappointing economic data from China.
In case platinum manages to settle below the support in the $890 – $900 range, it will gain additional downside momentum and move towards the support at $850 – $860.
For a look at all of today’s economic events, check out our economic calendar.
This article was originally posted on FX Empire
More From FXEMPIRE:
- NASDAQ 100, Dow Jones, S&P 500: Futures Rise; Penn Entertainment, Lyft Steal Spotlight
- XRP Bulls Eye a Return to $0.70 Despite Lingering SEC Uncertainty
- ETH Return to $1,900 Hinged on ETF and SEC Appeal News
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.