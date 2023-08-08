News & Insights

Gold, Silver, Platinum – Precious Metals Retreat As China’s Imports Fall Faster Than Expected

August 08, 2023 — 12:51 pm EDT

Key Insights

  • Gold moved below the $1930 level as U.S. dollar gained ground against a broad basket of currencies. 
  • Silver declined below the $23.00 level. 
  • Platinum tested multi-week lows near the $900 level. 

Gold
Gold 080823 Daily Chart

Gold retreats as traders focus on stronger dollar. Near-term Treasury yields are moving higher, while longer-term yields decline. Demand for safe-haven assets increased after Moody’s downgraded U.S. banks, but it did not provide support to gold markets.

In case gold stays below the $1935 level, it will gain additional downside momentum and move toward the support in the $1900 – $1910 range.

Silver
Silver 080823 Daily Chart

Silver has found itself under strong pressure as gold/silver ratio tested new highs above the 84.50 level.

If silver settles below the $23.00 level, it will head towards the support at $22.15 – $22.35.

Platinum
Platinum 080823 Daily Chart

Platinum tested multi-week lows amid a strong sell-off in commodity markets, which was triggered by disappointing economic data from China.

In case platinum manages to settle below the support in the $890 – $900 range, it will gain additional downside momentum and move towards the support at $850 – $860.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

