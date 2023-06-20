News & Insights

Commodities
SLV

Gold, Silver, Platinum – Precious Metals Retreat As China Stimulus Measures Disappoint

June 20, 2023 — 01:43 pm EDT

Written by Vladimir Zernov for FX Empire ->

FXEmpire.com -

Key Insights

  • Gold tries to settle below the low end of the current trading range. 
  • Silver is down by 3% as traders react to the developments in China. 
  • Platinum tests support near the $965 level amid a broad sell-off in precious metals markets. 

Gold
Gold 200623 4h Chart

Gold is under pressure as the U.S. dollar continues to rebound. Interestingly, demand for safe-haven assets is rising, but gold does not get any support from buyers.

Currently, gold is trying to get out of the previous trading range. If this attempt is successful, it will head towards the support in the $1910 – $1915 range.

Silver
Silver 200623 4h Chart

Silver pulls back as China’s rate cuts did not impress traders who have previously hoped for more aggressive stimulus measures.

From the technical point of view, a move below the $23 level will push silver  towards the next support area in the $22.70 – $22.85 range.

Platinum
Platinum 200623 4h Chart

Platinum continues its attempts to settle below the $965 – $975 support area amid a broad pullback in the precious metals markets.

In case these attempts are successful, platinum will head towards the next support area, which is located in the $930 – $935 range.

For a look at all of today’s economic events, check out our economic calendar.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Commodities
FX Empire
FX Empire is a leading global financial news portal, delivering up-to-date market news and analysis, streaming quotes and charts, technical data and financial tools tailored for the financial markets.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SLV
SIVR

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.