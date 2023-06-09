News & Insights

Commodities
SLV

Gold, Silver, Platinum – Precious Metals Are Mostly Flat As Traders Wait For Catalysts

June 09, 2023 — 01:46 pm EDT

Written by Vladimir Zernov for FX Empire ->

FXEmpire.com -

Key Insights

  • Gold settled near the resistance level at $1965.
  • Silver pulled back after an unsuccessful test of the $24.60 level. 
  • Platinum is trying to climb back above the $1015 level.

Gold
Gold 090623 Daily Chart

Gold is mostly flat in today’s trading session as traders wait for additional catalysts. U.S. dollar is moving higher against a broad basket of currencies, but this move does not put material pressure on gold markets.

From the technical point of view, gold needs to settle above the resistance at $1980 to have a chance to gain sustainable upside momentum.

R1:$1965 – R2:$1980 – R3:$2000

S1:$1950 – S2:$1930 – S3:$1915

Silver
Silver 090623 Daily Chart

Silver made an attempt to settle above the $24.60 level but lost momentum as traders decided to take some profits off the table after the recent rebound.

If silver settles above the resistance at $24.60, it will move towards the next resistance level at $24.85. A successful test of this level will push silver towards the $25.10 level.

R1:$24.60 – R2:$24.85 – R3:$25.10

S1:$24.10 – S2:$23.80 – S3:$23.50

Platinum
Platinum 090623 Daily Chart

Platinum  is mostly flat despite the strong sell-off in palladium markets, which are down by 3% in today’s trading session.

A move above the $1015 level will push platinum towards the resistance at $1040. On the support side, a successful test of the $1000 level will push platinum towards the next support level at $980.

R1:$1015 – R2:$1040 – R3:$1065

S1:$1000 – S2:$980 – S3:$960

For a look at all of today’s economic events, check out our economic calendar.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Commodities
FX Empire
FX Empire is a leading global financial news portal, delivering up-to-date market news and analysis, streaming quotes and charts, technical data and financial tools tailored for the financial markets.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SLV
SIVR

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.