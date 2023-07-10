News & Insights

Gold, Silver, Platinum – Platinum Gains 1.8% As The Rebound Continues

July 10, 2023 — 01:09 pm EDT

Written by Vladimir Zernov for FX Empire ->

FXEmpire.com -

Key Insights

  • Gold stays range-bound as traders wait for catalysts. 
  • Silver is testing the resistance at $23.05 – $23.20.
  • Platinum moved towards the $930 level. 

Gold
Gold 100723 Daily Chart

Gold is mostly flat despite the pullback in Treasury yields. It looks that traders are waiting for additional catalysts.

Gold remains stuck in the range between the support at $1910 and the resistance at $1940. RSI is in the moderate territory, so there is enough room to gain additional momentum in case the right catalysts emerge.

Silver
Silver 100723 Daily Chart

Silver continues its attempts to settle above the resistance at $23.05 – $23.20. U.S. dollar’s pullback provides some support to silver, but traders are not ready for big moves.

If silver climbs above the $23.20 level, it will gain additional momentum and head towards the resistance at $24.00 – $24.20.

Platinum
Platinum 100723 Daily Chart

Platinum continues to rebound from recent lows as traders bet that it has already found its bottom near the $900 level.

If platinum manages to sette above the $935 level, it will head towards the resistance in the $965 – $975 range.

For a look at all of today’s economic events, check out our economic calendar.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

