News & Insights

Commodities
SLV

Gold, Silver, Platinum – Platinum Dives 3.5% Amid Recession Worries

May 12, 2023 — 01:09 pm EDT

Written by Vladimir Zernov for FX Empire ->

FXEmpire.com -

Key Insights

  • Rising demand for safe-haven assets provided some support to gold markets. 
  • Silver remained under pressure as traders focused on recession risks. 
  • Platinum gained strong downside momentum and moved towards the support at $1065.

Gold
Gold 120523 Daily Chart

Gold remains mostly flat despite the strong rebound of the U.S. dollar. Demand for safe-haven assets is rising, providing support to gold markets.

In case gold settles back above the $2025 level, it will move towards the resistance at $2050. On the support side, a move below the $2010 level will push gold towards the next support at $2000.

R1:$2025 – R2:$2050 – R3:$2070

S1:$2010 – S2:$2000 – S3:$1980

Silver
Silver 120523 Daily Chart

Silver remains under strong pressure amid recession worries. The weaker-than-expected Michigan Consumer Sentiment report put additional pressure on silver.

A move below the support at $23.80 will push silver towards the next support level, which is located at $23.50. If silver declines below $23.50, it will head towards the $23.25 level.

R1:$24.20 – R2:$24.60 – R3:$25.00

S1:$23.80 – S2:$23.50 – S3:$23.25

Platinum
Platinum 120523 Daily Chart

Platinum continues to move lower amid a broad pullback in precious metals markets.

A successful test of the support at $1065 will open the way to the test of the next support level at $1040. If platinum declines below this level, it will head towards the support at $1015.

For a look at all of today’s economic events, check out our economic calendar.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Commodities
FX Empire
FX Empire is a leading global financial news portal, delivering up-to-date market news and analysis, streaming quotes and charts, technical data and financial tools tailored for the financial markets.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SLV
SIVR

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.