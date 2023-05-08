Gold, Silver, Platinum – Gold Tries To Settle Above $2025 As Dollar Declines

FXEmpire.com -
Key Insights
- Gold is moving higher as traders focus on the weakness of the American currency.
- Silver is trying to settle below the support at $25.60.
- Platinum rallied towards the $1080 level.
Gold
Gold is currently trying to settle back above the $2025 level as U.S. dollar remains under pressure. Traders ignore rising Treasury yields and focus on the weakness of the American currency.
If gold settles above $2025, it will move towards the resistance at $2050. A successful test of the resistance at $2050 will push gold towards the next resistance at $2070.
R1:$2025 – R2:$2050 – R3:$2070
S1:$2010 – S2:$2000 – S3:$1980
Silver
Silver settled near the support level at $25.60 as traders wait for additional catalysts.
In case silver manages to settle below $25.60, it will head towards the next support level at $25.30. A successful test of this level will push silver towards the $25.00 level.
R1:$26.00 – R2:$26.30 – R3:$26.50
S1:$25.60 – S2:$25.30 – S3:$25.00
Platinum
Platinum is trying to settle above the $1080 level as traders react to the rally in palladium markets, which are up by 4.5% in today’s trading session.
A move above $1080 will push platinum towards the resistance at $1100. In case platinum climbs above this level, it will head towards the next resistance at $1115.
R1:$1080 – R2:$1100 – R3:$1115
S1:$1065 – S2:$1050 – S3:$1030
This article was originally posted on FX Empire
