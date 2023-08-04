Gold, Silver, Platinum – Gold Tests The $1940 Level As Dollar Pulls Back

FXEmpire.com -

Key Insights

Gold moved back above the $1940 level.

Silver rebounded from session lows as traders focused on dollar’s pullback.

Platinum rebounded towards the $925 level.

Gold

Gold 040823 Daily Chart

Gold is trying to settle back above the $1940 level as traders focus on U.S. dollar’s pullback and declining Treasury yields.

In case this attempt is successful, gold will head towards the next resistance, which is located in the $1975 – $1985 range.

Silver

Silver 040823 Daily Chart

Silver is also moving higher, boosted by weaker dollar. However, silver failed to gain material upside momentum.

In case silver climbs back above the 50 MA at $23.75, it will head towards the resistance in the $24.00 – $24.20 range.

Platinum

Platinum 040823 Daily Chart

Platinum gains ground amid a broad rebound in precious metals markets.

In case platinum settles back above the resistance at $925 – $935, it will head towards the next resistance level at $965 – $975.

