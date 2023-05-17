News & Insights

Gold, Silver, Platinum – Gold Tests Support At $1980 As Treasury Yields Rise

May 17, 2023 — 01:27 pm EDT

Written by Vladimir Zernov for FX Empire ->

FXEmpire.com -

Key Insights

  • Gold remains under pressure after the successful test of the key support at $2000.
  • Silver tries to rebound as traders focus on the recent comments from U.S. President Joe Biden. 
  • Platinum moves higher amid worries about a potential deficit in the second half of the year. 

Gold
Gold 170523 Daily Chart

Gold remains under pressure as Treasury yields rise. The U.S. dollar tested multi-week highs, which served as an additional bearish catalyst for gold markets.

In case gold settles below the $1980 level, it will move towards the support at $1965. A successful test of the support at $1965 will open the way to the test of the next support level at $1950.

R1:$2000 – R2:$2010 – R3:$2025

S1:$1980 – S2:$1965 – S3:$1950

Silver
Silver 170523 Daily Chart

Silver rebounded from session lows as traders bet that U.S. will avoid a default after positive comments from U.S. President Joe Biden.

In case silver settles back above the $23.80 level, it will move towards the resistance at $24.20. A move above $24.20 will push silver towards the $24.60 level.

R1:$23.80 – R2:$24.20 – R3:$24.60

S1:$23.50 – S2:$23.25 – S3:$22.90

Platinum
Platinum 170523 Daily Chart

Platinum continues to rebound as traders focus on the potential deficit of the metal in the second half of this year.

If platinum climbs above the $1080 level, it will head towards the next resistance at $1100. On the support side, a move below $1065 will open the way to the test of the next support level at $1040.

R1:$1080 – R2:$1100 – R3:$1115

S1:$1065 – S2:$1040 – S3:$1015

