Gold, Silver, Platinum – Gold Tests Support At $1935

Gold is mostly flat despite rising Treasury yields.

Silver made an attempt to settle below the $23.50 level.

Platinum moved below the $925 level as the pullback continued.

Gold

Gold 030823 Daily Chart

Gold continues its attempts to settle below the $1935 level as Treasury yields are moving higher. It looks that rising demand for safe-haven assets provides some support to gold.

In case gold manages to settle below $1935, it will head towards the next support, which is located in the $1900 – $1910 range.

Silver

Silver 030823 Daily Chart

Silver remains under pressure as traders focus on rising Treasury yields. U.S. dollar’s pullback did not provide support to silver in today’s trading session.

Silver is trying to settle below the 50 MA at $23.75. In case this attempt is successful, it will move towards the support in the $23.00 – $23.25 range.

Platinum

Platinum 030823 Daily Chart

Platinum is also losing ground as the pullback continues. At this point, platinum needs significant catalysts to break the current trend.

From the technical point of view, platinum is trying to settle below the support at $925 – $935. In case this attempt is successful, platinum will head towards the next support level, which is located in the $890 – $900 range.

