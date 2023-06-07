Gold, Silver, Platinum – Gold Retreats As Treasury Yields Test Weekly Highs

FXEmpire.com -
Key Insights
- Gold settled below the $1950 level.
- Silver pulled back towards $23.50 after an unsuccessful attempt to settle above $24.10.
- Platinum failed to settle above the resistance at $1040 and pulled back.
Gold
Gold pulled back as Treasury yields tested new highs. Bond markets expect that U.S. will actively borrow money after the debt ceiling was raised, so traders sell bonds as they expect higher yields in the future.
If gold settles below the support at $1930, it will move towards the next support at $1915. A move below this level will open the way to the test of the support at $1900.
R1:$1950 – R2:$1965 – R3:$1980
S1:$1930 – S2:$1915 – S3:$1900
Silver
Silver pulled back after an unsuccessful attempt to settle above the resistance at $24.10 as traders focused on rising Treasury yields.
If silver settles below $23.50, it will head towards the next support at $23.25. A move below $23.25 will push silver towards the $22.90 level.
R1:$23.80 – R2:$24.10 – R3:$24.60
S1:$23.50 – S2:$23.25 – S3:$22.90
Platinum
Platinum declined amid a broad pullback in precious metals markets. The resistance level at $1040 has proved its strength.
If platinum settles below the support at $1015, it will move towards the next support level at $1000. A successful test of this level will push platinum towards the $980 level.
R1:$1040 – R2:$1065 – R3:$1085
S1:$1015 – S2:$1000 – S3:$980
For a look at all of today’s economic events, check out our economic calendar.
This article was originally posted on FX Empire
More From FXEMPIRE:
- EUR/USD Bears Eye $1.0650 on Revisions to Q1 GDP Numbers
- USD/JPY Forecast: Trader Anticipation Grows as US CPI Data Shapes Fed’s Choices
- XRP Faces Sub-$0.50 on SEC Ramp Up Ahead of Hinman Doc Release
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.